Taking place in Abuja on October 14-16, 2024, is the Broad-Based Stakeholders' Final Validation Workshop for Nigeria’s Draft National Blue Economy Strategy. With funding from the Kingdom of Norway, this workshop brings together important players in an effort to verify the plan and promote long-term growth and development in Nigeria by making use of the country's abundant maritime resources.

Welcome remarks will be provided by Mr. Georges Mba Asseko from the African Union on the first day, followed by opening statements by Mr. Obinna Anozie and the Hon.Minister in charge of the Blue Economy in Nigeria. This session introduces the workshop, its goals, and the significance of the Blue Economy in Nigeria. It sets the stage for the rest of the day.

Proceeding with Dr. Patrick Karani's overview of the Africa Blue Economy Strategy (ABES), the technical talks will follow. The expert then lays out the next steps for implementing the Blue Economy Strategy that Nigeria has drafted. Participants then divide into smaller groups to focus on certain topics, such as sustainable energy, governance, blue tourism, fisheries, and shipping, following a period of group discussion and photographic opportunities.

Group reviews of the proposed strategy's implementation plan will carry over into the second day. Sustainable ecosystems, creative funding, and good governance are just a few of the areas that undergo in-depth evaluation by participants. Participation in the strategy and cross-sectoral collaboration are fostered through open dialogue in which rapporteurs from each group present their results.

As the event draws to a close, the National Blue Economy Strategy, its implementation plan, and the governance coordination mechanism are likely to be presented by the Director or Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. Last but not least, the workshop will end with a communique adoption, strategy validation, and concluding discussions, all of which will lay the groundwork for the future of Nigeria's Blue Economy. To officially close the event, the hon. Minister responsible for the Blue Economy will be among the ministers and lawmakers who will make remarks at the closing ceremony.