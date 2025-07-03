I have learned with deep sadness of the passing of former Deputy President and former Premier of Mpumalanga, David Dabede Mabuza.

Deputy President Mabuza passed away today, Thursday, 3 July 2025, at a hospital following a short illness. He was 64 years of age.

On behalf of Government and the nation, I offer my profound condolences to the late Deputy President’s wife, Mrs Mabuza, and the children.

I extend my condolences to Deputy President Mabuza’s friends and the people of Mpumalanga whom he served as Premier from 2009 to 2018, and previously as a Member of the Executive Council of Mpumalanga across a range of portfolios.

My thoughts are also with Deputy President Mabuza’s comrades in his political home, the African National Congress, where he was elected as the organisation’s Deputy President in December 2017.

During his service as Deputy President of the Republic, Deputy President Mabuza applied his leadership and mobilisation abilities to his role as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament; leading the South African National Aids Council; coordinating anti-poverty initiatives in the form of Public Employment Programmes, Integrated Service Delivery and Enterprise Development.

Deputy President Mabuza also represented South Africa on global platforms and consolidated relations between South Africa and its closest partners.

As Deputy President, he chaired the Cabinet Committees of Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development (GSCID) as well as Justice, Crime-Prevention and Security (JCPS).

We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape South Africa’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as Deputy President.

The former Deputy President deserves our appreciation for his deep commitment to the liberation struggle and to the nation’s development as an inclusive, prosperous, democratic state.

Further announcements will be made in due course on memorial arrangements and the honours with which the country will pay its final respects to the former Deputy President.