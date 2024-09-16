South Africa joins the global community today, 16 September 2024, in commemorating the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer under the theme "Advancing Climate Action."

This year marks 36 years since the implementation of the Montreal Protocol, with the United Nations observing Ozone Day. This year’s celebration aims to raise awareness about the critical role the ozone layer plays in protecting life on Earth and to highlight the need for concerted global efforts in mitigating climate change.

World Ozone Day highlights the importance of protecting the ozone layer, which protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. This year’s theme serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility we all share in reducing ozone-depleting substances and working collectively to ensure a healthier planet for future generations.

On this day, we not only celebrate the significant progress achieved but also look toward the future for deeper and faster action under the Montreal Protocol. The Protocol has positively impacted the recovery of the ozone layer and the reduction of climate change and its Kigali Amendment, through the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and improved efficiency in the cooling sector, is expected to deliver additional climate mitigation benefits.

World Ozone Day 2024 serves as a vital reminder of the interconnectedness of the ozone layer and climate change. The celebration will foster a spirit of unity and purpose among participants globally, reflecting a collective commitment to advancing climate action. As the planet faces unprecedented environmental complexities, it is imperative that communities and nations remain engaged and proactive in their efforts to protect the atmosphere for future generations.

As countries move forward, the emphasis will be on implementing policies that prioritize both ozone layer recovery and climate protection. Continuous education and global cooperation are essential to ensure a sustainable future.

As part of the celebrations, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will, on 26 September 2024, hand over tools to 402 trained informal Refrigeration and Air Conditioning servicing technicians in Gauteng province. These tools will be issued alongside a Competence Certificate and a SAQCC Gas/SARACCA Refrigerant Safe Handling Registration Card.