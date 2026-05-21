The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) has reinforced its strategic collaboration with the Republic of Congo’s national oil company, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), following high-level engagements in Brazzaville focused on accelerating investment, expanding gas development and strengthening the country’s energy sector.

Discussions centered on SNPC’s expanding footprint across the upstream, midstream and downstream value chain, as well as a pipeline of projects the company is actively advancing. Particular emphasis was placed on gas and LNG development, with SNPC prioritizing the monetization of Congo’s significant gas resources as part of a long-term strategy to increase domestic utilization, boost exports and support industrial growth.

The Chamber and SNPC also explored the company’s ambition to evolve into a globally credible operator, capable not only of leading projects within Congo but also playing a more prominent role across the international energy landscape. This ambition is underpinned by ongoing investment, strengthened technical capacity and a sharper focus on execution.

A key priority raised during the meetings was the need to further enhance Congo’s enabling environment for exploration and production. Both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining investor-friendly policies, supporting new entrants into the market and ensuring regulatory frameworks continue to encourage long-term capital deployment.

At the same time, discussions extended beyond upstream activity to the broader role of energy in driving economic transformation. SNPC expressed its commitment to supporting downstream development, local content expansion and economic diversification, ensuring hydrocarbons contribute more directly to job creation, industrialization and improved energy access.

“Our discussions with SNPC reflect strong alignment on where Congo’s energy sector is heading and what it will take to get there,” said NJ Ayuk, AEC Executive Chairman. “There is a clear commitment to grow production, accelerate gas development and attract investment. SNPC is not just focused on Congo – it is positioning itself to play a bigger role in shaping Africa’s energy future.”