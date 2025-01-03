Social service institutions established in the Habero sub-zone has been reported that are significantly enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Mr. Fitwi Gebremeskel, administrator of the Habero sub-zone, stated that the village regrouping initiative has allowed more residents to access essential services, including health care, education, potable water, and mobile telephone services.

Mr. Fitwi reported that nine of the 11 administrative areas in the sub-zone now have access to potable water, with ongoing efforts to extend this service to the remaining areas. Educational facilities in the sub-zone include 36 schools, ranging from pre-primary to high school, and an active illiteracy eradication program is underway.

In terms of health care, the sub-zone boasts one health center and three health stations providing services to the population.

Looking ahead, Mr. Fitwi emphasized that key programs for 2025 will include water and soil conservation, improved water management, and income-generating initiatives.