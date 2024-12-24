His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has administered the oath of office to newly appointed officials, including the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. Morie Lengor Esq.; the Chairman of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC), Mr. Emmanuel K. Amara; the North East Resident Minister, Mr. Ibrahim Jalloh; and the South Region Resident Minister, Mr. John Abu. The ceremony, which took place at State House, followed their recent parliamentary approval.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, John Sumaila, informed the President that due diligence had been conducted, and Parliament had unanimously approved the appointees, acting on the advice of His Excellency. This approval aligns with Section 57 of the Constitution of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Act No. 6 of 1991. The Secretary to the Cabinet then formally presented the appointees to the President to subscribe to their oaths of office.

Consequently the Secretary to the President, Dr. Emmanuel Ngaima, administered the oath to the newly appointed Chairman of the PPRC, Mr. Emmanuel K. Amara, pursuant to Section 5(3) of the Political Parties Act, No. 25 of 2002. This section mandates that members of the PPRC, except the Chief Electoral Commissioner, must subscribe to the prescribed oath before assuming office. Following his parliamentary approval, the Chairman was presented to the President to complete this constitutional requirement.

Speaking on behalf of all appointees, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. Morie Lengor Esq., expressed profound gratitude to President Bio for the trust and confidence placed in them to serve the nation. He also extended thanks to Members of Parliament for their thorough approval process.

“We understand the magnitude of the responsibilities entrusted to us and are aware of the high expectations of the people. While we urge citizens to remain reasonable in their expectations due to global challenges, we are committed to delivering on both your vision and the aspirations of the nation. With God’s help, we will not let you down,” Mr. Lengor stated.

In his response, President Bio congratulated the appointees, highlighting the urgency of their tasks. “As a developing nation, we are far behind, and our people are understandably impatient. They expect miracles, but while I cannot perform magic, I will do what is humanly possible to move this country forward,” the President affirmed.

He urged the appointees to work diligently to maintain peace and address pressing security issues promptly. “Hard work is the only way forward, and no one else will change Sierra Leone for us. The responsibility is ours, and I assure you of my full support as you execute your duties. Congratulations once again,” President Bio concluded.