State House Seychelles


President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence following the passing of Dr. Kenneth Henriette.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends, following the loss of one of Seychelles' prominent doctors, Dr. Kenneth Henriette. 

During his professional career as a doctor, he has made immense contributions to the Seychelles health sector. During his long years of service with the Ministry of Health, be it in Emergency Care, General Medicine or as a Health Administrator, Dr. Henriette discharged his responsibility with professionalism and utmost care. His service to the Seychelles community will forever be the true legacy he leaves behind. Our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.