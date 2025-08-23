The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, paid a courtesy call on the Secretary of State of the Holy See, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The meeting formed part of President Ramkalawan’s official visit to the Vatican City, during which he was received in the audience by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

During cordial discussions, President Ramkalawan conveyed his gratitude for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation since their arrival in Vatican City. He noted with honour that this visit marked his second papal audience—following his meeting with the late Pope Francis in March last year—and his second meeting with His Eminence Cardinal Parolin.

He further expressed appreciation for the excellent working relationship with H.E. Monsignor Tomasz Grysa, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to the Republic of Seychelles. “The bilateral relationship between Seychelles and the Holy See continues to grow from strength to strength, anchored in mutual respect and shared priorities,” said President Ramkalawan. “We are committed to deepening our cooperation in service of the common good and the wellbeing of our people.”

The two sides discussed key areas of collaboration, including societal progress such as Ferme de L’Espoir, education, youth empowerment, pastoral outreach, and community state collaboration with the church.

They agreed to continue to foster this partnership and engagement through existing diplomatic channels to translate shared goals into practical outcomes.

Other important issues discussed were environmental conservation, climate change, family values, young generation of priesthood, and Seychelles' foreign policy.

President Ramkalawan was accompanied by the Principal Minister, Mr Jean-François Ferrari, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde and Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the Holy See, Ms Beryl Samson.

As part of the official visit, the delegation also visited various key sites including the Sistine Chapel, the Santa Maria Maggiore (Basilica of Saint Mary Major) which is also the burial ground of His Holiness Pope Francis, followed by the Sanctuary of Madonna del Perpetuo Soccorso (Lady of Perpetual Help).