Progressing through his official engagements on La Digue, President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, made his fifth stop on the island with visits to the District Administration Office and the island’s library.

At the District Administration Office, discussions focused on matters relating to community services and the daily needs of residents as the President continued his engagements with public institutions and stakeholders.

Continuing his programme, President Herminie also toured the island’s library in the spirit of cultivating active learning and enhancing knowledge among young people and the wider community.

During the visit, staff members highlighted concerns regarding the limited size of the facility, explaining that the library regularly accommodates a large number of students and children despite restricted space capacity.

Discussions centred on the growing demand for educational and reading spaces on La Digue and the importance of providing an environment conducive to learning, literacy, and personal development.

President Herminie took note of the concerns raised and acknowledged the significant role libraries continue to play in supporting education and lifelong learning within communities.