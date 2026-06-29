The future direction of Seychelles China relations, including expanded cooperation in trade, connectivity, defence and sustainable development, featured prominently during a courtesy call between President of the Republic Dr Patrick Herminie and the Minister for Transport of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Liu Wei, at State House today.

Also present were the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, and the Minister for Transport, Mrs Veronique Laporte.

President Herminie welcomed Minister Liu and expressed his appreciation for China’s immense contribution to Seychelles’ national development over the past five decades. He acknowledged China’s support across a wide range of sectors, including housing, the construction of the National Assembly and the Supreme Court buildings, healthcare, education, infrastructure and capacity building, describing China as a significant partner in the country’s nation building efforts.

The President highlighted the importance of further expanding cooperation in tourism, trade and transport connectivity in a sustainable manner. He also welcomed continued collaboration in defence through training programmes and exchanges of expertise, while expressing appreciation for the scholarships and technical and vocational education and training opportunities provided by China.

Recognising China’s longstanding support to Seychelles’ healthcare sector, President Herminie thanked the Chinese Government for its medical assistance, including the continued presence of Chinese medical teams and the provision of medical equipment to the country.

The President reaffirmed Seychelles’ firm and unwavering commitment to the One China Policy and commended China for its role as a leading voice of the Global South and an important partner in advancing peace, multilateralism and international cooperation. He also expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and encouraged continued efforts towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

Looking ahead, President Herminie said he looked forward to undertaking a State Visit to China during the first quarter of 2027, noting that the visit would help shape the next 50 years of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Liu conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of President Xi Jinping and thanked President Herminie for the invitation to participate in Seychelles’ Golden Jubilee Independence celebrations. He noted that diplomatic relations between Seychelles and China were established the day after Seychelles attained independence in 1976, and said the two countries have since developed a relationship founded on equality, mutual respect and enduring friendship.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to further elevating bilateral cooperation and welcomed President Herminie’s planned visit to China, assuring him that every effort would be made to facilitate the visit.

Minister Liu also highlighted China’s support for climate action, reform of the global financial system and inclusive global development, while commending President Herminie’s contribution during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

On economic cooperation, Minister Liu welcomed Seychelles’ access to China’s zero tariff treatment for African countries and encouraged greater exports, particularly in the fisheries sector. He also noted opportunities to strengthen agricultural cooperation, including fertiliser production with Chinese partners, and expressed optimism that direct air connectivity between the two countries could be realised in the future following ongoing assessments of the aviation sector.

The Chinese Minister further thanked the Government and people of Seychelles for the successful organisation of the nation’s 50th Independence celebrations, noting the participation of the Chinese military contingent and cultural performers in the National Day Parade as a reflection of the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries.