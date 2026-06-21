A day marked by at least eight new record-breaking performances, intense competition, and sporting excellence came to a fitting conclusion yesterday, at Stad Linite as President Dr Patrick Herminie presented the President's Cup to the Seychelles Police Academy (SPA), one of the overall winners of the 46th National School Athletics Championship.

President Herminie joined students, teachers, parents and supporters in witnessing the culmination of one of the country's most anticipated school sporting events.

Also present were Vice-President Sebastien Pillay, the wife of the Vice-President Mrs Lina Pillay, Principal Minister Wallace Cosgrow, Minister for Education and Human Resource Development Mr David Pierre, Minister for Youth and Sport Ms Kalsey Belle, Minister for Homeland Security and Civil Affairs Mr James Camille, Minister for Local Government and Inner Islands Ms Eveline Rose, Minister for Tourism and Culture Mrs Amanda Bernstein, Minister for Health Mr Marvin Fanny, Minister for Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation Ms Veronique Laporte, Minister for Employment and Human Resource Planning Ms Idith Alexander, Leader of Government Business of the National Assembly Ms Sylvanne Lemiel, Members of the National Assembly and other high-ranking government officials.

The championship brought together hundreds of young athletes from primary, secondary and post-secondary institutions across Seychelles, who competed in a wide range of track and field events throughout the day.

Other schools recognised for their outstanding performances included La Digue School, which secured the title of Best Small School, Perseverance Primary School as Best Primary School, and Praslin Secondary School as Best Secondary School.

Athletes competed across a variety of disciplines, including sprints, middle-distance races, relays, long jump, high jump, shot put, producing impressive performances throughout the championship.

The championship also recognised schools and individuals for their outstanding performances and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Perseverance Primary School received the Fair Play Award in the primary category, while Praslin Secondary School claimed the secondary category Fair Play Award. The Seychelles Police Academy (SPA) received the post-secondary Fair Play Award, and Anse aux Pins was recognised with the Spectator Fair Play Award.

Among the category winners, Perseverance Primary School won the Under-8 Girls division, while the Under-8 Boys title was shared by Anse Etoile Primary School and Perseverance Primary School. La Digue School dominated the Under-10 category, winning both the girls' division with 42 points and the boys' division.

Glacis Primary School claimed victory in the Under-12 Girls category, while Perseverance Primary School topped the Under-12 Boys division. In the Under-14 Primary category, Baie Ste Anne Primary School won the girls' division and Perseverance Primary School secured the boys' title.

Praslin Secondary School continued its strong showing by winning both the Under-14 Girls and Under-14 Boys categories, as well as the Under-16 Girls and Under-16 Boys divisions. In the Under-18 category, La Digue School emerged victorious among the girls, while Praslin Secondary School claimed the boys' title.

At post-secondary level, the Seychelles Business Studies Academy (SBSA) won the Open Girls category, while the Seychelles Institute of Technology (SIT) secured the Open Boys title.

Individual honours were also presented to the competition's Most Valuable Athletes (MVA). Samira Albert of La Digue School was named MVA for Primary Girls, while Tyron Arnephy of Perseverance Primary School received the Primary Boys award. Kadijah of Anse Royale Secondary School was recognised as the MVA for Secondary Girls, and Leandro Labiche of Praslin Secondary School was named MVA for Secondary Boys.