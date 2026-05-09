On 7 May 2026, Minister Faure met with his counterpart Mr. Ignazio Cassis, in CERN, Switzerland.

The Minister spoke about the long history between the two countries and noted that though the cooperation between the two countries is modest, it has proved to be highly effective, especially in the areas of health, tourism, environment and drug rehabilitation. He stated that the presence of the first resident Ambassador in Switzerland, is a significant step towards deepening the engagement between the two countries, as well as extending current and future opportunities. Minister also expressed Seychelles’ appreciation to the various funding provided by Switzerland in different areas, especially towards the Climate Fund.

In his remarks, Mr. Cassis shared Switzerland’s readiness to cooperate in the areas of interest for both sides. He shared the importance Switzerland places on multilateralism and sought the support of Seychelles in this area. He stated that he looked forward to working closely in different areas, especially, as Seychelles has upgraded its presence in Switzerland.

On 8 May 2026, Minister Faure met with the Director General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Minister thanked the secretariat for the assistance to Seychelles in preparation of its Universal Periodic Review taking place on the 8 May 2026 and funding provided to ensure participation from capital.

The Director General emphasised the importance of countries focus on sustainable development post-2030. The Minister agreed and noted that implementation and monitoring of results of sustainable development goals is a priority for Seychelles.

Minister iterated the importance of multilateralism, to ensure international rules are adhered to, and small countries like Seychelles, have a level platform to put forth its position. He closed the meeting with assuring the Director General, that Seychelles is a strong supporter of the UN and ensures its participation in the relevant forums.

The Minister was accompanied to both meetings by Ambassador Cillia Mangroo.