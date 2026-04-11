The Government of the Republic of Seychelles has expressed its support for the Joint Statement issued by the United Arab Emirates and partners concerning recent developments in the Gulf region, particularly with regard to threats to maritime security, critical civilian infrastructure, and the stability of global energy markets and supply chains.

Seychelles’ position is firmly grounded in its consistent adherence to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. In this regard, Seychelles reaffirms its strong commitment to the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the protection of critical civilian infrastructure, and the safeguarding of freedom of navigation through international waterways. As a small island developing state, Seychelles attaches particular importance to the security and openness of global maritime routes, which are essential to international trade and economic stability.

Seychelles shares the concerns expressed in the Joint Statement regarding actions that threaten maritime safety and regional stability, and underscores the need to ensure the uninterrupted flow of commerce and the protection of vital sea lanes.

At the same time, Seychelles wishes to emphasise that its support for the Joint Statement should not be interpreted as endorsing or condoning the actions of any other parties to the broader conflict. Seychelles remains consistent in its principled position that all States must act in full compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law. This includes strict adherence to the fundamental principles of necessity, proportionality, and distinction, ensuring that military operations are directed solely at legitimate military objectives and that civilians and civilian infrastructure are fully protected.

Seychelles is deeply alarmed by the continued loss of innocent civilian lives and the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. Such developments have grave humanitarian, environmental, and socio-economic consequences, and risk further destabilising the region.

The Republic of Seychelles reiterates its unequivocal support for all efforts aimed at the de-escalation of tensions and calls for a swift, peaceful, and negotiated resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Seychelles also calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, uphold international legal obligations, and prioritise the protection of civilians and the preservation of regional and international peace and security.

The Government of the Republic of Seychelles will continue to closely monitor developments and remains committed to working with international partners in support of peace, stability, and the rule of law.