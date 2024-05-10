State House Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the L’Union Estate, La Digue.

Mr Nigel Rosette has been re-appointed as the Chairperson and Ms Nadine Maillet has also been re-appointed as Vice-Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

Mr Patrick Course                                         Member     

Ms Lisa Lautoy                                             Member

Mr Ralph Prea                                              Member

Mr Nigel Michel                                             Member   

Mr Ronny Germain                                       Member

Mrs Paula Confait Karydis                            Member

The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 1st April, 2024.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.    

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.