The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the L’Union Estate, La Digue.
Mr Nigel Rosette has been re-appointed as the Chairperson and Ms Nadine Maillet has also been re-appointed as Vice-Chairperson.
The other Board Members are:
Mr Patrick Course Member
Ms Lisa Lautoy Member
Mr Ralph Prea Member
Mr Nigel Michel Member
Mr Ronny Germain Member
Mrs Paula Confait Karydis Member
The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 1st April, 2024.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.