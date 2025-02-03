The Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Stephan Schønemann, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday 03rd February 2025.

Maritime security, climate change, tourism and air connectivity were at the top of the agenda for bilateral talks between the two diplomats.

Regarding Maritime Security, Ambassador-designate Schønemann pointed out that being a seafaring nation and also being the home of one of the biggest shipping companies in the world (Maersk), this was an important issue for Denmark.

He also added that the two countries could look into expanding collaboration to boost visitors’ arrivals from Denmark; air connectivity being one of the main factors behind the low number of arrivals.

Minister Radegonde took the opportunity to solicit the Kingdom of Denmark’s support in advocating for the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index in the international fora.

Ambassador-designate Schønemann added that the Kingdom of Denmark, either directly or through the European Union, would continue to support Seychelles in various areas.

Ambassador-designate Schønemann will be presenting his Letters of Credence to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday 4th February 2025 at State House.