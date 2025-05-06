The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde welcomed a delegation of 9 women from the Indian Defence Forces at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Tuesday 6th May 2025.

The all-female crew left Mumbai on April 7th to sail to Seychelles onboard the IASV TRIVENI. The crew of 11 is composed of 6 officers from the Indian Army, 4 officers from the Indian Air Force and 1 officer from the Indian Navy.

During the meeting, the Commanding Officer of the IASV Triveni, Captain Dauli Butola gave Minister Radegonde an aperçu of the various weather conditions they faced during their trip to Mahe as well as how this sailing journey has been a learning experience for them. She noted that aside from improving their navigational skills, they’ve also been able to learn more about seamanship, meteorology and weather monitoring. The crew reached two milestones in their sailing journey, which was crossing the Equator for the first time and this being the first time they’ve accosted on a foreign coast.

Minister Radegonde expressed his deep appreciation for the visit of the female-led vessel and wished the crew a pleasant stay, as well as a safe return home.

Captain Butola was accompanied to the meeting by the Indian High Commissioner to the Seychelles, Mr Kartik Pande and Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission, Mr Vikram Grewal.