Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation&President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tomé&Príncipe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) expressed, “I was a pleasure meeting my dear sister, H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” for the 7th Edition of our Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit. I am proud to share that provided 244 scholarships for local Kenyan doctors in many critical and underserved specialties like Fertility&Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Sexual&Reproductive Care, Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Urology, Pain Management, Critical Care, Rheumatology and more. And around 50% of these scholarships are provided to female healthcare providers which is a great milestone of women empowerment.”

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother emphasized, “I am very proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation. Together, we are strengthening and transforming our public healthcare landscape, through the 244 scholarships provided for our doctors. This is an extraordinary milestone that will leave a lasting impact on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across our nation.

Additionally, we are also working together to support girl education by providing annual scholarships to 47 best-performing but underprivileged girls, as a part of Educating Linda program. This is extremely important as Education is the way forward to empower our girls.”

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Together with Kenya First Lady, Merck Foundation has provided 224 scholarships for young doctors in many critical and underserved specialties. Out of the 244 scholarships:

123 scholarships have been provided for one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology and Endocrinology for Kenyan doctors from different provinces across the country. Upon completion of their training, many Merck Foundation Alumni have gone on to open their own specialized clinics. These experts not only provide much-needed care, but also play a crucial role in raising awareness about the prevention and early signs of diabetes.

Overall, Merck Foundation has so far provided 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties.

“We have always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and have been working for it since 2012. We will continue to build and enhance healthcare capacity in the Kenya and the rest of the Africa and beyond", added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also conducted 3 editions of their Online Health Media Training, to emphasize on the important role of media to address these critical social and health issues and be the voice of the voiceless.

Moreover, Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Kenya for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Kenya, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children’s storybooks, “More Than a Mother”, “Educating Linda”, “Jackline’s Rescue”, “Not Who You Are”, “Ride into the Future” and “Sugar free Jude”, and “Mark’s Pressure”. The storybooks address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness. The storybooks will soon also be launched in Swahili language.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

• 2500 Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

• 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

• 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

• Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

• 8 Children’s Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

• 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension and supporting girl education.

• Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community.

• 1200+ Scholarships provided annually to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 18 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential.

• 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4jqMtib), X (https://apo-opa.co/4jtCsB0), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4jttm7t), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/49hHjAt), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4qgDpPF) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/49h5ZsY).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.