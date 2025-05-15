The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com/) is delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce (EBCC) at the All-Energy Conference 2025, marking the start of an exciting partnership to strengthen trade and investment ties between Scotland and Egypt.

The agreement will see SABA and the EBCC work closely together over the coming year to deliver a range of activities, including bringing Egyptian business delegations to Scotland, hosting joint webinars and collaborating during SABA’s flagship Scotland London Africa Week. A Scottish trade mission to Egypt is also planned for 2026, offering Scottish businesses a unique opportunity to explore this dynamic and rapidly expanding market.

Egypt is one of Africa’s most important and influential economies, with significant opportunities for Scottish companies, particularly in the hydrogen, energy, maritime and education&skills training sectors. The Egyptian government has set ambitious targets to become a regional leader in green hydrogen production and decarbonisation, creating strong demand for Scottish expertise in renewable energy technologies, engineering and innovation.

In the energy sector, Egypt is investing heavily in both traditional and renewable power, including offshore wind and solar projects — areas where Scotland has global leadership. As a critical maritime hub connecting Europe, Africa and Asia via the Suez Canal, Egypt offers vast opportunities for Scottish companies in shipbuilding, port development, marine engineering and logistics. Additionally, Egypt’s focus on upskilling its young workforce aligns closely with Scottish strengths in higher education, vocational training and capacity building.

Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer at SABA, commented: “We are delighted to formalise this partnership with the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce, which will open up exciting opportunities for Scottish businesses in one of Africa’s most dynamic and strategic markets. Egypt is a key player on the continent, particularly in sectors where Scotland has world-leading expertise — hydrogen, renewable and traditional energy, maritime and education and skills training.

With Egypt’s ambitious plans for green hydrogen and decarbonisation, there’s huge potential for collaboration with Scottish innovators and technology providers. The country’s rapidly expanding energy sector, including major offshore and renewables projects, aligns perfectly with Scotland’s capabilities. Egypt’s role as a maritime hub through the Suez Canal creates opportunities for knowledge exchange in shipbuilding, port infrastructure and maritime services. And with a young, ambitious population, there is growing demand for education, vocational training and upskilling, where Scottish colleges, universities and training providers can play a crucial role.

We’re excited to welcome Egyptian delegations to Scotland, to deliver joint webinars and to welcome the Chamber’s involvement in our flagship Scotland London Africa Week. We also look forward to taking a Scottish trade mission to Egypt next year to help our members build long-lasting partnerships on the ground.”

Mark Lawrence, Chief Executive at the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce, added: “This MOU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between our two organisations. We see significant potential to connect Egyptian and Scottish businesses, share expertise and develop mutually beneficial partnerships across key sectors. We look forward to working closely with SABA to deliver impactful activities over the coming months.”

The MOU signing reflects SABA’s continued commitment to expanding opportunities for its members across key African markets and to building meaningful, sustainable partnerships that drive trade, investment and shared growth.

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.