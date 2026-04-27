The Royal African Society (https://RoyalAfricanSociety.org) is pleased to announce that its members have unanimously elected Professor Benedict Okey Oramah as the Society’s second Patron at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Professor Oramah joins the Society as Second Patron at this significant moment in the Society’s history, as it marks its 125th anniversary.

A globally recognised economist and development finance leader, Professor Oramah served as President and Chairman of the African Export–Import Bank from 2015 to 2025. Over the decade at the institution, he played a central role in its evolution into one of Africa’s most influential financial institutions.

His contributions have been widely recognised through numerous honours, including Forbes Africa Person of the Year and multiple African Banker of the Year awards. Across government, finance, and the private sector, he is regarded as one of the principal architects of modern African trade finance.

During his tenure, he led major initiatives that have reshaped Africa’s trade and financial architecture, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, the Intra-African Trade Fair, and programmes supporting industrialisation and the creative economy. He has also been instrumental in strengthening ties between Africa and the global diaspora.

For the Royal African Society, Professor Oramah’s Patronage comes at a particularly significant moment and deepens its focus on Africa’s economic transformation, creative industries, and global partnerships. His longstanding commitment to pan-African cooperation, institutional innovation, and the Global Africa vision aligns closely with the Society’s mission of fostering informed engagement between Africa and the world.

Arunma Oteh, Chairperson of the Royal African Society, said:

“Professor Oramah’s election reflects the Society’s commitment to engaging with leaders who are shaping Africa’s economic future. His exceptional experience, global perspective, and longstanding commitment to pan-African cooperation will significantly strengthen our work and broaden our impact.”

Professor Oramah’s Patronage will support the Society’s strategic priorities, including advancing dialogue on trade, investment, cultural exchange, and Global Africa partnerships.

Media Contacts:

Uchechi Eke

ue3@soas.ac.uk

Tracy N. Walakira of APO Group

tracy.walakira@apo-opa.com

About The Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society, established in 1901, is one of the UK’s oldest and most respected institutions and the only Royal Charter dedicated to promoting a deeper understanding of Africa and fostering stronger relations between the UK, Africa, and the wider world. Our Royal Patron is HRH Prince Williams, Prince of Wales.

Through conferences, cultural festivals, publications, and policy dialogues, the Society brings together business leaders, artists, academics, policymakers, and civil society to showcase Africa’s achievements and address its challenges.