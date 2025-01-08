Egyptian Wood Technology Company (WOTECH) relies entirely on mtu island solution for energy supply

Factory is the second of its kind in the world and the first in Africa, and reduces air pollution and CO2 emissions

Rolls-Royce (www.Rolls-Royce.com) has commissioned ten mtu gas gensets in the Beheira province in northern Egypt to supply the Egyptian Wood Technology Company's (WOTECH) production plant with electricity. Since there is no access to the public grid, WOTECH relies entirely on the 20-cylinder mtu gas gensets, which together have a total output of 25 megawatts.

The factory produces medium-density fibreboard (MDF) from rice straw, which is used for furniture and buildings. Supported by Egypt's petroleum ministry, the plant avoids the usual practice of burning rice straw, which is a by-product of rice cultivation, and ensures its sustainable use by repurposing it into MDF. The factory is the second of its kind in the world and the first in Africa. It significantly reduces air pollution and CO2 emissions in Egypt. The rice straw replaces traditional wood as a raw material in medium-density fibreboard, which is used to make cabinets, doors, furniture and commercial and residential buildings.

Rolls-Royce worked with local partner Engineering for Industries Co. (INDE) and the Egyptian Maintenance Company (EMC), a provider of engineering support services in the region, to supply the mtu Series 4000 L64 FNER gensets, controls and accessories for the WOTECH project, which was established with full Egyptian capital from the oil sector.

Tobias Ostermaier, President Stationary Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce, said: “When supporting a project such as the WOTECH facility, where there is no access to the grid utility, the dependability of our mtu gas-powered gensets is paramount. Working with INDE and EMC, we were able to deliver a power solution that met all the customer requirements - being efficient, reliable and offering the combination of best-in-class power density with low emissions.”

Each of the 10 mtu gensets has a rated power of 2,500 kW and an operational lifetime of up to 84,000 hours before needing major overhaul (TBO).

Imagery is available for download from: Media Center (http://apo-opa.co/421ZdoP)

For further information, contact:

Lydia-Claire Halliday, LCH Consultancy&Associates

lydia@lchconsultancy.com

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc:

1. Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power to protect.

2. Rolls-Royce has a presence in 48 countries and customers in more than 150, comprising over 250 commercial large aero engine customers, 160 armed forces and navies and approximately 40,000 active Power Systems customers. We are committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and we support our customers to do the same.

3. Annual underlying revenue was £15.4bn in 2023, underlying operating profit was £1.6bn and free cash flow £1.3bn.

4. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69).

5. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 10,500 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry. The portfolio also includes diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. With its climate friendly technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is helping to drive the energy transition.

www.Rolls-Royce.com