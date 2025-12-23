In order to enforce professional language service delivery in ECOWAS, the Commission has adopted a Language Policy, an accompanying Manual of Operating Procedures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the 20th of December 2025.
A six-day technical workshop held in Lagos from 15 – 20 December 2025 to review, align and validate these documents. This ensures coherent, consistent, and effective implementation of language services across ECOWAS Institutions including GIABA, WAHO, the Court and Parliament.
Culminating in a presentation of the Commission’s Roster of Freelance Language Professionals, the Commission has now formally adopted eligibility criteria for inclusion on its roster. Client departments can be assured of continued provision of the highest quality of services in the ECOWAS region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).