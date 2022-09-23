The National Oil Company (NOC) of the Republic of the Congo, SNPC, will be coming to Cape Town to attend and participate as this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://www.AECWeek.com/) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – which will take place from October 18 – 22, as a diamond sponsor.

Representing one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the presence of SNPC at AEW 2022 will be critical in shaping serious discussions around the role of the continent’s vast yet untapped oil and gas reserves in driving socioeconomic developments and making energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

Since its establishment in 1998, SNPC has been active in boosting the Congo’s energy sector through a series of collaborations with some of the world’s largest hydrocarbon market players including TotalEnergies, Chevron, Perenco, Eni, Qatar Petroleum and Lukoil. with the Congo seeking to accelerate electrification progress through optimal exploitation of local energy resources, more needs to be done in terms of accelerating upstream, mid-stream and downstream developments. In this regard, SNPC’s diamond sponsor participation at AEW 2022 will help drive the NOC’s operations towards that goal and unlock the full development of the country’s oil and gas resources for energy security.

“SNPC will shape serious conversations around the role African NOCs play in boosting the exploitation of the continent’s oil and gas resources in providing access to energy to over 600 million Africans that are currently living without access,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Moreover, with the Congo seeking to accelerate energy monetization to fuel its Gross Domestic Product Growth – at a time the demand for African oil and gas is rapidly increasing – AEW 2022 presents the best platform for SNPC to promote the central African country’s potential in contributing towards global energy security.

With SNPC committed to increasing partnerships with foreign investors and companies to expand oil and gas exploration, production and exports – following the Congo’s recently inked deal with Eni and H.E Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s Foreign Minister for the export of over 3 million tons of liquefied natural gas ­– AEW 2022 is the ideal platform for the NOC to sign new deals that will drive market growth.

As a diamond sponsor for AEW 2022, SNPC will have access to exclusive networking forums where the NOC will promote investment opportunities across Congo’s entire oil and gas value chain to regional, continental and international energy firms and investors.

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host SNPC executives in high-level panel discussions and forums focusing on the role of Africa’s estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves in driving industrialization and energy reliability and affordability across Africa.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.