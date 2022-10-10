Today 10 October, Foreign Minister of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu and Minister for Tech and Digital Economy of the United Kingdom Damian Collins launched the Technology for Democracy Cohort of the Summit for Democracy: Year of Action on the sidelines of the Tallinn Digital Summit. The aim of the cohort is to promote the use of technologies and digital connectivity to enhance the enjoyment of democratic freedoms, and ensure technologies are deployed in a free, responsible, secure and resilient way. The Cohort is co-lead by Estonia, the United Kingdom and the non-profit organisation Access Now.

Minister Reinsalu said that as we are witnessing an overall decline of democracy in the world, with only 34 liberal democracies left, it is crucial to form alliances and work together to improve the situation around the world. “Estonia is proud to co-lead this cohort with the United Kingdom and the civil society organisation Access Now to promote the use of technologies and digital connectivity to strengthen democracies. As people are increasingly exercising their rights in the digital space, it provides opportunities to help and empower them. In the past 30 years, Estonia has become one of the highest ranked liberal democracies in the world and technology played a large part in that. This is why we wish to share our knowledge and practices on how countries could accelerate digital governance,” minister Reinsalu added.

Minister for Tech and Digital Economy of the United Kingdom Damian Collins said that democracy and human rights are under pressure globally and it is vital that like-minded countries make sure technology is used to enhance and bolster people's freedoms. “The UK is committed to making the Cohort a success so it can strengthen democracy and improve lives by tackling shared challenges such as internet shutdowns and countering disinformation. We look forward to close collaboration on this important work,” ministers Collins stated.

The Summit for Democracy Cohorts are co-led by governments and the civil society. The cohort platform provides opportunities for meaningful dialogue and collaboration among civil society representatives, private sector leaders, philanthropic partners, academics, and government officials on issues vital to good governance and democratic renewal.