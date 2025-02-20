The devastating human, economic, and social cost of COVID-19 has highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action to build stronger health systems and mobilize additional resources for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR). The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has joined forces with key stakeholders to strengthen One Health-based PPR in the Greater Virunga Landscape (GTVC)

From 11 to 14 February 2025, government representatives, PF project implementing entities, international organizations, and implementing partners meet in Kigali to align efforts and develop a comprehensive 2025 workplan for the Strengthening One Health-Based PPR in the Greater Virunga Landscape (SOHGVL) project. Supported by the Pandemic Fund Secretariat, the project aims to enhance disease prevention, early detection, and coordinated response mechanisms across the region.

“This initiative is not just a project; it represents our collective commitment to safeguarding human, animal, and environmental health against emerging threats.,” said Mhlanga Nomathemba, FAO Representative a.i in Rwanda.

The workshop will refine the project’s Theory of Change, establish reporting and coordination mechanisms, and facilitate field visits to assess on-the-ground challenges. Additionally, implementing entities—including FAO, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)—will review progress and define strategies to accelerate implementation. Delivery partners such as the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Gorilla Doctors, International Union for Conservation of Nature( IUCN), and International Gorilla Conservation Programme (IGCP) will also contribute expertise in conservation and animal health.

“Strengthening cross-border cooperation is essential to preventing the spread of diseases that threaten both wildlife and livestock. Rwanda is committed to fostering partnerships that enhance regional health security,” said Eugene Mutangana, the Executive Secretary of Rwanda Nature Foundation, representing the government of Rwanda.

The project will further strengthen the intergovernmental collaboration of the three partner states especially the pillar of community conservation by working together with those communities in tackling the challenge of preventing pandemics and thereby protecting the people, their animals, the wildlife and the environment in which they live and depend for their livelihoods, says Dr. Andrew Seguya of the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC).

The meeting is set to finalize a detailed 2025 workplan and a broader three-year strategy, establishing a results-driven framework for tracking progress and strengthening health security in the region.