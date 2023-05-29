RED TIC, the leading IT recruitment company and training in Morocco, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), taking place from May 31st to June 2nd in Marrakech, Morocco. This major technology event for tech companies and start-ups in Africa will provide an opportunity for RED TIC to showcase its latest innovative IT recruitment solutions and connect with potential clients.

GITEX Africa is a key event for technology companies in Africa, offering a platform to exchange ideas, knowledge, and innovations in the ICT sector. RED TIC is delighted to be among the exhibitors at this inaugural edition of GITEX Africa.

"At GITEX Africa, we will have the opportunity to meet potential customers, strengthen our leadership position in the African ICT market and present our latest innovations and technologies in IT training and recruitment", said Redouane EL HALOUI, Director general of RED TIC, he added : "We look forward to participating in this exciting event and meeting other leaders in the IT industry."

RED TIC invites all visitors of GITEX Africa to visit its booth and discover its latest technologies and innovations.

