Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a written message from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them.

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received the message during his meeting today with HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Qatar Amr El Sherbini. 

