Presight, a G42 company and the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by artificial intelligence, today announced that they will be participating in the launch edition of the Africa leg of GITEX (www.GITEXAfrica.com), happening in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

Presight is the official Lanyard sponsor of the event, and a senior team from the Company will be actively engaged on the ground for three days.

Presight to Host 'Digital Transformation Breakfast Forum' Supported by GITEX Africa

Presight will host a sideline event supported by GITEX Africa 2023 called the 'Digital Transformation Breakfast Forum.' This invitation-only event brings together industry leaders and visionaries, providing a unique platform for engaging discussions and insight sharing on various aspects of national digital transformation.

The breakfast forum will be addressed by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, Government of the United Arab Emirates, as the keynote speaker, discussing his experience of the UAE’s national digital transformation journey.

Presight's COO, Dr. Adel Alsharji, to Deliver Keynote Speech on the topic ‘The Societal Impact of Artificial Intelligence’

Dr. Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight, will deliver a keynote speech at the AI Track during GITEX Africa 2023. His presentation, entitled "The Societal Impact of Artificial Intelligence”, will explore how AI and big data analytics are reshaping the way we work and live.

Thomas Pramotedham stated, "Being part of GITEX Africa provides a great opportunity for our teams on the ground to engage with leaders and visionaries from across the region, as we aim to contribute to Africa's thriving tech ecosystem and make a positive societal impact using our big data analytics capabilities powered by AI”.

Media contact:

Avita Garhwal

Senior Marketing Manager

avita.garhwal@presight.ai

About Presight:

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact.

With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

About GITEX AFRICA:

GITEX AFRICA is the first overseas venture for GITEX GLOBAL, leveraging a 42-year legacy connecting tech titans, governments, start-ups, investors and global innovation hubs to accelerate, collaborate, and explore a new journey in the world’s rising tech continent. The show will take place from 31 May-2 June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco, shaping the vision for a more connected, sustainable, inclusive, and innovative digital economy.

The landmark event was launched in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD), a strategic public entity leading the Moroccan government's digital transformation agenda under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform. KAOUN International, the overseas events organising company of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), leads the partnership for this much awaited tech show.