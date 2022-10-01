Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed the Deputy Minister of State for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. G. Wesseh Blamoh, as Acting Minister of State/ Presidential Chief of Staff.

Mr. Blamoh assumes the full fiduciary authority to manage the affairs of the Office of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in keeping with the Act creating that Office.

His preferment follows the resignation of former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel Farlo McGill.

