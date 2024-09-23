His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio delivered a compelling statement on behalf of the g7+ countries at the United Nations Summit of the Future, urging renewed global commitments to peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Representing fragile and conflict-affected states, President Bio highlighted the pressing need for international collaboration to address the everyday challenges faced by member countries. “These challenges are not theoretical; they are our daily reality,” he remarked, emphasizing that the “Pact for the Future” serves as a vital roadmap for transforming circumstances for millions.

He outlined critical areas for g7+ countries, including national ownership and inclusive governance, fostering international peace, innovative financing for sustainable development and embracing science, technology and digital cooperation. Emphasizing the role of youth, he called for empowering them as active agents of change rather than mere beneficiaries.

Furthermore, President Bio advocated for comprehensive UN Security Council reform to ensure fair representation for Africa in global decision-making. He called on world leaders to strengthen trust within fragile states, which he described as the foundation of lasting peace.

As the UN Summit of the Future unfolds, there is hope that the Pact for the Future will catalyze positive change in conflict-affected regions.