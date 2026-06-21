The President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, joins the nation in celebrating Father's Day and pays tribute to all fathers, grandfathers and father figures whose love, strength, guidance and sacrifice help shape strong families and a stronger Seychelles.

Today is an opportunity to recognise the often quiet yet profound contribution that fathers make every day. Whether as providers, protectors, mentors or caregivers, fathers play an irreplaceable role in nurturing children, strengthening family bonds and helping to build communities founded on responsibility, compassion and respect. Their influence extends far beyond the home, helping to shape the character, confidence and future of the next generation.

President Herminie also acknowledges the many fathers who carry their responsibilities with resilience despite personal hardship, those raising children on their own, and the father figures who have stepped forward to guide, protect and inspire where they were needed most. Their commitment deserves not only gratitude today, but recognition throughout the year.

As our nation continues to invest in stronger families and brighter futures, the President encourages every father to embrace the privilege and responsibility of fatherhood with love, integrity and purpose. He also calls upon society to continue valuing and supporting positive fatherhood as an essential foundation for national development.

On this Father's Day, President Herminie extends his sincere appreciation to every father and father figure across Seychelles. May your dedication be celebrated, your sacrifices recognised, and your day be filled with the love, gratitude and pride of those whose lives you have helped shape.