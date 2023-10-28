Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the call focused on the latest developments pertinent to the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip, including the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly in this regard, which stipulates the implementation of an immediate humanitarian truce that preserves the lives of civilians and allows the entry of relief aid to the Gaza Strip immediately and sufficiently.

Views were also exchanged on cooperation efforts between Egypt and the international organization regarding the protection of civilians and the access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, through the mechanism agreed upon under the supervision of the United Nations.

Mr. Guterres expressed appreciation for Egypt's key role in this regard, praising its firm commitment to working positively towards peace and stability. The President also expressed Egypt’s appreciation for the balanced positions of the Secretary-General, as well as the role of the United Nations at the political and humanitarian levels.