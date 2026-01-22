Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


In the early hours of this morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi returned to the homeland following a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland. The President participated in the proceedings of the World Economic Forum, Davos 2026, and met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting.

