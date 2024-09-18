Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty; Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel; as well as U.S. Ambassador to Cairo, Herro Mustafa Garg.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the U.S. Secretary of State conveyed to President El-Sisi the greetings of U.S. President Joe Biden and his appreciation for Egypt's vital role in restoring stability in the region. President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of the Egyptian-American strategic partnership in safeguarding the interests of both countries and enhancing regional security.

The meeting focused on the situation in the Palestinian territories. President El-Sisi and Mr. Blinken exchanged views on ways to reinforce joint efforts among Egypt, the U.S. and Qatar to move forward with ceasefire negotiations and the exchange of hostages and detainees, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. President reiterated the imperative need for a decisive intervention to remove obstacles impeding the delivery of massive aid and relief to the people in Gaza, who have been enduring catastrophic and unbearable health and living conditions, and to stop Israel’s violations in the West Bank. He also emphasized the importance of ending the policies of escalation against the Palestinian people. President El-Sisi and the U.S. Secretary of State agreed that the two-state solution remains the path for achieving lasting peace and security.

The meeting also tackled regional developments. President El-Sisi underscored Egypt’s rejection of endeavors to escalate and expand the scope of the conflict in the region, stressing the need for all parties to demonstrate responsibility. The President reaffirmed Egypt’s solidarity with Lebanon in the wake of the cyberattack it endured, emphasizing Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon’s security, stability and sovereignty. President El-Sisi and Secretary of State Blinken agreed to intensify the two countries’ collaborative efforts to establish calm and reduce tension, thereby fostering regional peace and security.

The talks addressed other issues including efforts to forge closer bilateral relations. The two sides confirmed mutual commitment to resuming the strategic dialogue. They welcomed holding this dialogue during Mr. Blinken’s current visit to Egypt, with the goal of advancing the common interest of the two countries.