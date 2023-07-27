Today in St. Petersburg, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in a meeting of African leaders on the African mediation initiative to settle the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Also in attendance were President of the Union of the Comoros and current Chairman of the African Union, Azali Assoumani; President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou N'Guesso; President of the Republic of Senegal, President Macky Sall; and President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the African leaders followed-up on progress in the executive status of the initiative, particularly after the visit by an African delegation to both Russia and Ukraine last June, in a bid to contribute, in earnest, to current endeavors to solve the crisis between the two countries. They reiterated the continent’s ongoing support to all efforts aimed at settling the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, given the crisis’ grave economic repercussions on the economies of African states and on maintaining international peace and security.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.