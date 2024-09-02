President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has emphasized the significance of the long-standing relationship between Liberia and Indonesia, outlining his Administration's transformative development agenda for sustainable economic transformation.

Addressing an assemblage of African leaders and top-level Indonesian officials at the Indonesia-Africa Forum on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the Mulia Conference Center in Bali, President Boakai echoed the historical ties between Liberia and Indonesia, dating back to Liberia’s participation in the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung in 1955.

“Our two nations share a long history of friendship and cooperation that spans over five decades. From the early participation of a Liberian delegation at the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung in 1955 to the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in 1965, our countries have worked together to build bridges of understanding and solidarity,” President Boakai noted.

He emphasized that this enduring partnership has been built on mutual commitment to peace, development, and prosperity, with both nations collaborating in areas such as trade, investment, education, and capacity building.

“This forum serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between our nations and the potential for even greater collaboration in the future,” he said.

President Boakai used the occasion to introduce Liberia’s “ARREST Agenda,” an ambitious development plan aimed at fostering sustainable economic and human growth. The ARREST Agenda, which stands for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism, outlines the key pillars of Liberia’s strategic priorities under his administration.

“Our vision is encapsulated in the ARREST Agenda, which stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable human and economic growth in Liberia, a nation where potential abounds, yet challenges persist,” President Boakai explained.

He highlighted each pillar of the ARREST Agenda, stressing the importance of agricultural development, infrastructure expansion, adherence to the rule of law, educational advancement, improved sanitation, and the promotion of tourism. “Liberia is blessed with rich, fertile lands, and we believe in unlocking our agricultural potential not only as a means of food security but as a foundation for economic empowerment,” he stated.

To further enhance Liberia-Indonesia relations, President Boakai proposed the establishment of a Resident Embassy of Indonesia in Liberia. He opined that step would facilitate deeper connections and enhance bilateral cooperation, fostering not only friendship but strategic partnerships that can unlock the potential for mutually beneficial collaborations.

President Boakai also extended an invitation to Indonesian enterprises to explore investment opportunities in Liberia. “I envision a dynamic alignment between our countries where Indonesian enterprises can tap into the vast resources and potential that Liberia offers, whilst Liberia, in turn, gains access to Indonesia’s expertise and innovation,” he said. “Together, we can maximize the benefits that arise from collaboration, contributing positively to the regional and global economy.”

The President expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for the scholarships awarded to Liberian students. “These scholarships have played a crucial role in enhancing our capacity in various sectors and have empowered many Liberian students to pursue their academic dreams,” President Boakai remarked. “The investment in education and human capital development is a reflection of Indonesia's commitment to supporting Liberia's growth and development goals.”

In conclusion, President Boakai reiterated Liberia’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Indonesia and other African nations. “As we continue to navigate the challenges of the 21st century, it is essential for countries to work together in a spirit of partnership and solidarity. Liberia values its relationship with Indonesia and remains committed to further deepening our cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” he stated, adding, “Together, we can harness the potential of our people and resources to create a brighter future for all.”

The Indonesia-Africa Forum continues to serve as a crucial platform for fostering cooperation and building strategic alliances between Indonesia and African nations. President Boakai’s address reflects Liberia’s proactive approach to international collaboration and its commitment to sustainable development.

The Forum brought together leaders and representatives from across the Africa Continent and Indonesia to explore avenues for increased cooperation in trade, investment, and development.