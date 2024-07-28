The Presidency has welcomed the latest inscription of the South African human rights and liberation struggle sites in the prestigious list of UNESCO’S World Heritage Sites.

The inscription follows the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India held from the 21 - 31 of July 2024.

The inscribed sites termed as The Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites, which is a serial property comprising of fourteen (14) components that are located in four provinces and seven municipalities across South Africa are, the Union Buildings, Constitution Hill, Liliesleaf, Sharpeville (comprising three component parts), Walter Sisulu Square, 16 June 1976: The Streets of Orlando West, University of Fort Hare and ZK Mathews House (Comprising two component parts), Mqhekezweni, Waaihoek and Ohlange.

Collectively, this serial property demonstrates the events and ideas that served as the core of South Africa’s liberation struggle, which continue to inspire humanity and the embrace of reconciliation, a quarter century later.

The 14 components exemplify strong memories and beliefs in the triumph of human rights, liberation and reconciliation.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee further inscribed three Middle Stone Age sites as recognition of South Africa’s significant contribution to the understanding of the origins of modern human behaviour.

The second South African serial site inscribed is The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa.

The sites are located in the Western Cape Province and KwaZulu-Natal. The three sites are:

- Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay, Western Cape

- Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay, Western Cape

- Sibhudu Cave in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

The inscription of these two serial properties, increases South Africa’s list of World Heritage Sites to 12.

The two newly inscribed properties join the following; Robben Island, Vredefort Dome, Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape, Cape Floral Region Protected Areas, Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape and iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, Cradle of Humankind /Fossil Hominid Sites of South Africa, Maluti Drakensberg Park and The Khomani Cultural Landscape.

The Union Buildings joins global sites like the Kremlin, Kasubi Tombs, Mose oaThunya, Taj Mahal, The Vatican and others onto the World Heritage List.

On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, The Presidency wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the members of the 46th session Committee for the honour bestowed to the country, its history and rich legacy.

The Presidency also acknowledges the members of the Africa Group and most importantly, the African World Heritage Fund, which is an intergovernmental organisation created in 2006 by the African Union and UNESCO to address challenges faced by the African State Parties in the implementation of the 1972 World Heritage Convention, specifically the underrepresentation of African sites on the World Heritage List and the insufficient conservation and management of these sites.

The fund is hosted by the Government of South Africa on behalf of the African continent.

The Presidency would like to recognise the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture team that worked tirelessly for months preparing this nomination and the contribution of the Provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

The Presidency calls on all South Africans, spheres of Government, management authorities and heritage stakeholders to work in a co-ordinated manner to ensure that these precious treasures of humanity are safeguarded and optimally deployed to meaningfully contribute to sustainable development in communities and further entrench the values of human rights, freedom, peace and reconciliation.