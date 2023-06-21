The Philippine Embassy in Nairobi showcased Philippine culture and food at the 8th Nairobi International Cultural Festival (NICF) held on 17 June 2023 at the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Returning after a three-year hiatus, the NICF provided a platform for the Kenyan public to immerse themselves in the rich and diverse cultures of different countries towards fostering intercultural understanding. The NICF featured cultural performances, booth exhibits, and demonstrations of traditional crafts and arts, under the theme “Coming Again Together”.

The Philippine Embassy booth showcased an array of Filipino products such as abaniko, dining ware made of capiz shells, miniature jeepneys, and pearl accessories. The booth visitors also enjoyed Filipino cuisine such as adobo, kutsinta, pancit bihon, and lumpia, while watching Philippine tourism videos.

The Nightingales, a Filipino soprano duo who visited Nairobi through the support of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), also took the NICF stage by storm and captivated the audience with their breathtaking vocal prowess. Their set included a Filipino folk medley, a traditional Kenyan folk song called “Ning Wendete”, and “Pangako Sa’Yo” which is also the title of the most popular Filipino teleserye in Kenya. The Nightingales’ rendition of “Pangako Sa’Yo” deeply resonated with the audience and drew an enthusiastic applause.

In her brief message at the opening ceremony, Philippine Ambassador Marie Charlotte G. Tang emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges in nurturing understanding and deeper friendships between countries and peoples.

Mr. John Ololtuaa, Principal Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, highlighted in his keynote address how the festival fosters mutual understanding, celebrates diversity, and embraces new perspectives.

Aside from the Philippine Embassy, other participating diplomatic missions and institutions in the NICF were from Japan, China, India, Ethiopia, Morocco, Costa Rica, Mexico, Somalia, and Botswana.