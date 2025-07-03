As Africa contends with escalating insecurity, unconstitutional transitions, and protracted conflicts, parliamentary leaders are increasingly stepping into central roles in peace building and conflict resolution across the continent.

The upcoming Extraordinary General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), scheduled for 19 to 20 July in Kampala, is expected to consolidate these efforts by providing a platform for Speakers to advance legislative-led responses to Africa’s security challenges.

Speaking during a special pre-conference briefing held on Thursday, 03 July 2025, at the Parliament of Uganda for diplomats of African countries accredited to Uganda, Hon. Geofrey Ekanya, the Member of Parliament for Tororo North County, delivered a statement on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

He described the conference as “a crucial opportunity for African legislative leaders to come together and seek solutions to the myriad challenges affecting peace and security on the continent.”

The summit builds on recent initiatives by the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR), including a fact-finding mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) led by Speakers from member states.

Speaker Among and her Zambian counterpart, Rt Hon. Nelly Mutti, were part of the DRC mission.

“To further enrich their understanding of the conflict,” Among said, “the team met H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda, who shared with them the historical perspective of the conflict and possible opportunities to find a lasting solution.”

The Speaker added that President Yoweri Museveni also offered insights into the causes of conflict in other African countries and ways these might be resolved.

The findings from that mission were later adopted during the 15th Plenary Assembly of FP-ICGLR in Angola in April 2025.

“In the final communiqué of this Assembly under Resolution Number 15, it was agreed to request the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures to convene an extraordinary meeting to consider the proposals by FP-ICGLR to address matters of peace and security on DRC and the African continent at large,” Speaker Among said.

The Government of Uganda accepted the request to host the event, which will take place at the Munonyo Commonwealth Resort, Kampala.

“This extraordinary conference provides a unique opportunity for Speakers and Presidents of African legislatures to convene, collaborate, and commit to actionable strategies for fostering peace and security on the continent,” she added.

The conference will aim to deepen understanding of contemporary security threats such as terrorism, electoral violence, unconstitutional transitions, and organised crime.

It will also focus on strengthening legislative oversight, promoting parliamentary diplomacy, sharing best practices, and fostering inter-parliamentary cooperation. “The theme is intended to bring African legislatures at the centre of conflict resolution because of their representative role,” Among noted.

Expected outcomes include a resolution calling for ceasefires in conflict-affected countries, support for regional peace efforts led by bodies like the African Union; ECOWAS; EAC; SADC; ICGLR; IGAD; and the Arab Maghreb Union and the establishment of a permanent African Speakers Centre on Peace and Security to be hosted in Uganda.

“The centre will serve as a permanent body for coordinating Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures’ efforts across Africa in promoting peace, conflict resolution, and legislative actions,” she said.

The Government of Uganda has committed to providing all necessary logistical support, including VIP immigration clearance, airport transfers, and security for delegates.