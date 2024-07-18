Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) (www.Orange.com) is firmly rooted in the regions it serves. It is driven by responsible and ethical corporate governance and is constantly innovating. It relies on reliable infrastructure that fosters the development of value-creating technologies and services. These technologies are being deployed with a low-carbon, maximum solar energy concept and are supported through annual investments of more than one billion euros.

The services designed and delivered by our 18,000 employees in 17 countries are the seeds of change that help strengthen social, digital, financial and energy inclusion far beyond our 149 million customers, empowering everyone to use them to confidently shape the future that's right for them.

The millions of opportunities available to young people, women and entrepreneurs through our free initiatives for inclusion are also seeds of change. They include digital literacy, training in new jobs to reduce unemployment, and assistance in finding a job, starting or developing a startup or income-generating activity. This is reflected in the more than one million beneficiaries of the Orange Digital Center program, the 600,000 students in digital schools and the thousands of women supported by the Orange Foundation's Digital Centers each year.

As a committed local player, OMEA promotes shared and sustainable development, making a significant contribution to national GDPs and paying particular attention to the needs of local communities and the preservation of the environment. Its 17 subsidiaries and their employees are actively involved in reforestation activities linked to local socio-economic development. They also help to improve living conditions and access to health services, sport and culture, thereby strengthening the resilience of the most vulnerable populations.

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, comments: “Seeds of Change reflects our long-term commitment to inclusive and sustainable development in Africa and the Middle East. I would like to thank all of our teams for their dedication and hard work, which has enabled us to achieve these great results.”

Asma Ennaifer, CSR, ODC and Communications Director, concludes: “The initiatives and projects presented in this report are the result of a collective effort and the unwavering determination of our employees. Their commitment has made a tangible and lasting difference in the lives of the communities we serve.”

