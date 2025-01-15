Junior and independent exploration and production companies are increasingly driving growth in the Republic of Congo’s hydrocarbon sector, as the country works to boost production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027. These players are crucial to achieving this target by driving exploration and boosting production capacity.

During the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 in Brazzaville, E&P firm Olive Energy will outline the company’s ambitious approach to boosting offshore production in the Republic of Congo. Olive Energy has joined the event an Elite Sponsor, with the company’s CEO&Founder Ahmed Ouenes speaking.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Having entered the Congolese market in 2021, Olive Energy is focusing on the Marine III license with a prospective $400 million project. This venture will involve the development of wellhead platforms linked to a FPSO vessel, marking a significant step in the company’s growth within Congo’s offshore fields. Olive Energy farmed-into the project earlier this year, seeking to boost production and strategic investments in the Republic of Congo.

Olive Energy has already established a strong partnership with the Congo’s national oil company Société nationale des pétroles du Congo through its ongoing drilling activities at the Tilapia oil field, further solidifying its presence in the country’s oil sector. CEIF 2025 provides an ideal platform for upstream firms to showcase milestones, ongoing projects and investment plans, unlocking new prospects within the Congo’s upstream market.

During CEIF 2025, Ouenes will provide an update on the Marine III project, detailing the role offshore investments will play in supporting the Republic of Congo’s production goals. His participation as a speaker – as well as Olive Energy’s contribution as a sponsor – speaks to the role the event plays as a global meeting place for the Republic of Congo’s energy industry.

For more information about the Congo Energy&Investment Forum and to secure your participation, visit https://apo-opa.co/40zpolU.