Nigeria's Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, H.E. Dr. Oladele Henry Alake, has confirmed his participation at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, taking place from 14-16 October 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, reinforcing Nigeria's growing leadership role in shaping Africa's mining future.

The confirmation follows a high-level meeting in Abuja this week between Minister Alake and the leadership of Energy Capital&Power, organizers of African Mining Week. More significantly, it comes at a defining moment for continental mining cooperation, following His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of Nigeria's signing the Instrument of Ratification of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) Charter on 23 June 2026 and the investiture of Minister Alake as the first Chairperson of the AMSG Ministerial Steering Committee.

Together, these milestones position Nigeria not only as one of Africa's leading mining jurisdictions, but also as a principal architect of a new continental approach to mineral governance, one founded on regional cooperation, value addition, responsible investment and stronger African participation across strategic mineral value chains.

As Chairperson of the AMSG Ministerial Steering Committee, Minister Alake is expected to play a leading role in advancing greater policy coordination among African mineral-producing nations, positioning African Mining Week as an important platform for translating continental ambition into practical partnerships, policy alignment and investment outcomes.

Against this backdrop, African Mining Week 2026 assumes even greater strategic significance. More than an investment conference, AMW is increasingly emerging as Africa's premier platform where governments, investors, development finance institutions and industry leaders convene to shape the continent's collective mining agenda.

Nigeria's continental leadership is matched by equally ambitious domestic reforms. The Federal Government is advancing one of Africa's most comprehensive mining transformation programmes, targeting the development of an estimated US$750 billion in untapped mineral resources while increasing mining's contribution to national GDP to 10 percent. With 44 commercially viable mineral deposits identified across the country, Nigeria is accelerating exploration, strengthening geological intelligence, promoting local beneficiation and creating a more competitive investment environment designed to attract long-term investment across the mineral value chain.

At the same time, Nigeria is strengthening regional cooperation through strategic partnerships with African countries, including South Africa and South Sudan. These initiatives reflect a growing recognition that Africa's competitiveness in the global minerals economy will increasingly depend on policy coordination, integrated markets, cross-border infrastructure and shared industrial development.

One of the centrepieces of African Mining Week 2026 will be the AMSG Ministerial&CEO Roundtable. Bringing together Ministers, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds, mining executives, Government national mining companies and strategic investors, the Roundtable will provide a high-level platform to advance dialogue on regional policy coordination, strategic financing, cross-border infrastructure, value addition and public-private partnerships.

Discussions will also highlight flagship continental initiatives being advanced by AMSG, including the proposed Africa Minerals and Metals Exchange (AMME), innovative mineral tokenization frameworks, geological intelligence and mapping programmes, regional mineral market integration, and new financing mechanisms designed to improve transparency, mobilize investment and strengthen Africa's position within global strategic mineral supply chains.

The growing alignment between Nigeria's leadership, AMSG's continental vision and African Mining Week's convening power positions the event as one of the most influential gatherings for governments, investors and industry leaders committed to Africa's mining future. For market participants, AMW 2026 offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with Minister Alake and other senior policymakers responsible for shaping the continent's next phase of mining development.

As global demand for critical minerals continues to reshape industrial policy, energy security and geopolitical competition, Africa faces a defining strategic choice: remain primarily a supplier of raw materials or emerge as a globally competitive centre for mineral beneficiation, manufacturing and industrial development.

Nigeria's participation at African Mining Week 2026 reflects its commitment to the latter vision. Together with the Africa Minerals Strategy Group and an expanding coalition of African Member States, Nigeria is helping to build a more coordinated, investment-ready and value-driven continental mining ecosystem.

In that context, African Mining Week 2026 is more than a conference, it is becoming one of the principal platforms where Africa's next chapter in mining governance, strategic investment, regional cooperation and industrial transformation will be shaped.