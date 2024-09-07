Newly deployed military officers under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have received intensive training on civil-military cooperation (CIMIC).

The four-day training, organised by the UK Mission Support Team (UKMST) and ATMIS’ CIMIC Cell, equipped the officers with a clear understanding of CIMIC activities, project initiation, report writing and community engagements.

During the closing ceremony, on Thursday, ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, expressed confidence that the training significantly improved the participants’ understanding of key CIMIC concepts.

“Make maximum use of the knowledge acquired by ensuring that it is applied in your day-to-day civil-military operations and duties in your respective areas of responsibility,” said Maj. Gen. Ngendabanka.

ATMIS Chief CIMIC Officer, Col. Lutangu Sitali, emphasized the training’s pivotal role in preparing officers for successful CIMIC operations in support of the upcoming AU Mission.

“This course is designed to give the newly deployed sector CIMIC staff the knowledge, understanding and ability to enable them to conduct frontline CIMIC operations within their area of responsibility in conjunction with SNA and other agencies,” said Col. Sitali.

Col. Shove Gilby, the Commander of UK Forces in Somalia, stressed the need to utilise CIMIC activities to strengthen relations between civilians and the military, crucial in countering Al-Shabaab’s influence in local communities.

“CIMIC operations are vital. It is one of the methods we can use to secure the population and defeat Al Shabaab,” said Col. Gilby.

The officers thanked ATMIS for the training and requested additional in-mission training sessions within ATMIS’ sectors to further enhance their skills and capabilities.

“The knowledge acquired in this course will be useful to us throughout our operations here and thereafter. I thank ATMIS and UKMST for organising this important training,” said Capt. Fortunate Ogen from the ATMIS Level II hospital.