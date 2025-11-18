The Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Damtien L. Tchintchibidja on the 11th November 2025 paid a working visit to the site for the new Headquarters complex of the ECOWAS Commission, in the company of the technical officials from the Directorates of Transport and Administration&General Services. Representatives from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, the major financier, was also in attendance.

The Vice President and Her delegation were briefed on the progress of the project, the expected completion timelines and a few challenges requiring urgent attention to ensure the functionality of the Complex once completed. The overall physical progress was given as around 85%, and arrangements have been made to ensure that the remaining 15% works are completed urgently for handover. The excessive rainfall in the past months and a few site issues had led to substantial delays especially to the external works, but the contractor has doubled up its workforce to ensure the timely completion.

The Commission also acknowledged the progress made by the Federal Republic of Nigeria on contracting out the construction of the buildings for the ECOWAS Parliament, Community Court of Justice, and thanked His Excellency the President, H. E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support to ECOWAS Community Institutions, through direct assistance to strengthen the institutions.

The Vice President of the Commission made a humble request for the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory and its Development Authority to expedite works on the district infrastructure and utilities connecting the site to the respective national/FCT networks including the access road, district water&sewage system, as well as telecommunication and electricity.