National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office took apart in a stakeholders meeting conveyed by Sokoto Sector Command of FRSC in Sokoto. The meeting which was organized to discuss issues of road traffic matters in the state also dwelled on the anticipated flood in Sokoto State.

Head of Search&Rescue Unit, SOO, Aminu S. Ambursa made a presentation on the efforts of NEMA in preparing towards the flood in the country and Sokoto in particular.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.