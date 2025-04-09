The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has commenced the disaster impact assessment of the communities recently affected by attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Assessment teams are currently on ground in the impacted areas to evaluate the extent of the damage and identify the immediate needs of affected populations. Concurrently, arrangements are being finalized for the delivery of relief materials approved by the Federal Government, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to provide swift humanitarian assistance to the victims.

In addition, a high-level team from NEMA headquarters, led by the Director General, is en route to Plateau State to reinforce ongoing efforts by the NEMA Zonal Office in Jos. This visit aims to further coordinate relief interventions and ensure an efficient and timely response.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.