MultiChoice Talent Factory (www.MultiChoice.com) is thrilled to announce that it’s once again calling upon all aspiring filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers, and storytellers to apply for entry into the 2025 fully funded academic year.

Whether you're a young professional looking to change careers and expand your horizons or a newcomer eager to make your mark in the TV&Film industry, MTF welcomes applicants from all backgrounds across the 13 countries in Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Since its inception in 2018, MTF has welcomed 60 students each year giving them an opportunity to reach their dreams and to unleash their potential by providing a platform that nurtures and develops talent across the continent, providing opportunities for growth, networking and success in the entertainment industry.

Through a series of rigorous training programs, MTF believes in using hands-on approach and mentorship from industry experts. Participants not only get a chance to sharpen their craft but also gain invaluable insights into the business of filmmaking. Imagine being chosen as one of the participants to learn from some of the industry's best minds and gaining practical experience in areas such as cinematography, sound design, editing, and more. MTF gives you all these opportunities and does not stop there.

At the end of the programme, top performing students from each academy will get further training, mentorship and internship opportunities with MTF global partners, such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Indian-based platform Zee World and will get an opportunity to work on productions in South Africa. Upon completion students receive accredited and recognised qualification and get a chance to produce and direct short films showcased on MultiChoice platforms.

All these initiatives are indicative of MTFs commitment to supporting MultiChoice’s content selection of delivering exciting local content, which is rich in culture. Africa has many untold stories and by investing in African talent, MultiChoice gets to uncover and showcase these stories by supporting MTFs students, giving them necessary skills and the platform to produce content that resonates with Africans and the global market. Through this support, MTF alumni’s have achieved phenomenal success in their productions.

Just last year, five alumni secured nominations across three categories at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). In addition to this, Many MTF alumni occupy significant industry roles across the continent, working as directors, producers, sound designers, camera operators, art directors, scriptwriters and editors on major African productions which include Salem, Tempted, Engaito, Mvamizi, Mum vs Wife, Makofi, County 49 and many others. Habtamu S. Mekonen, MTF student from the East Africa Academy in Nairobi, Kenya, recently won an International Emmy Award for a short film that he produced and directed. The success of MTF is best illustrated by the feature films produced by its students. The films highlight the talents and creativity of participants and demonstrate the programme’s profound impact.

MTF also fosters entrepreneurial spirit, giving young people the confidence to start their own projects and businesses. To date, thirty of its alumni have registered production houses, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the economy. The knowledge and skills imparted by MTF empowers graduates to be catalysts for economic growth and cultural enrichment in their communities.

Applications are now open and will close on 15 September 2024. Interested candidates can visit https://apo-opa.co/4cjKojb to submit their entries and learn more about the program’s requirements.

Are you ready to unleash your talent and step into the spotlight as one of the next generation of filmmakers? Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to ignite your career in film and television with MultiChoice Talent Factory.

Take the first step towards realising your dreams and apply now.

Your journey to success starts here!