Leading financial services platform Mukuru (www.Mukuru.com), which serves customers around the world with world-class fintech technology, has announced the launch of its new mobile wallet in Malawi, the Mukuru Wallet.

This move is in line with the business’s unwavering commitment to Malawi and responds to the growing demand for a digital store of value among cash-dependent citizens who have grown to trust Mukuru.

The Mukuru Wallet is designed to address the growing demand for a convenient, secure, efficient way to manage funds and make money transfers. It enables customers to seamlessly receive and send funds both locally and internationally, and store, save and earn interest on funds.

As mobile wallets gain popularity across the continent, they prove to be a critical financial tool for underserved and unbanked communities, offering a safe and effective means of accessing financial services. In Malawi, the wallet enables an alternative means of accessing formal banking services in both rural and urban areas.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) National Payment Systems report for the period ended December 2022 showed a 14.1% increase in the number of mobile money subscribers, which stands at 12.2 million, up from 10.7 million in 2021. According to Pride Chiwaya, Malawi Country Manager at Mukuru, it was this massive demand that led to Mukuru launching the wallet.

“Mukuru is committed to driving financial inclusion, and this wallet, in response to the growing demand for money transfers, builds on the trust we have established through our growing orange booth and branch network. In addition to this, we are becoming a preferredpartner for businesses and organisations in Malawi that are increasingly seeking innovative, secure and efficient payment solutions. Our mission is to equip these institutions with reliable financial tools using our extensive network”, adds Chiwaya.

This Mukuru Wallet has been designed specifically for the Malawian market, complete with two pockets called “Nyanja” and “Moyo”. Nyanja is for all domestic money transfer transactions and cash ins, while Moyo is for customers to receive their international money transfers. An added benefit for customers includes no fees charged when cashing out from the Moyo pocket.

“In addition to this, customers earn interest on the funds in their wallet on a quarterly basis,” says Mike Cook, Head of Wallet and Card at Mukuru, adding that this is a strong incentive for customers to engage with digital money, further helping them along the financial inclusion journey.

Cook explains that currently, customers collect international money transfers to pay for their expenses. With the Mukuru Wallet, these funds will be deposited directly into the wallet, providing a seamless and convenient experience. By providing a safe, secure digital means of storing this money, while enabling them to pay bills directly from the wallet, Malawians will not only benefit from the reduced risk of not having to withdraw large sums of cash, but they can also actively partake into the modern, digital financial economy. Essentially, this is what financial inclusion is – providing people with the platform to be included in the mainstream economy”.

The launch is an important step in Mukuru’s overall strategy of being a leading payment platform that enables emerging consumers to transition from cash to the digital world. “Importantly, it's a critical component in the business’ drive towards digital transformation in Malawi, which involves modernising financial services, enhancing user experience, and promoting financial inclusion.

These efforts collectively contribute to a more digital, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem in Malawi, and Mukuru takes pride in being a part of this,” says Cook.

