U.S. Consul General to Casablanca Marissa Scott led a swearing-in ceremony for 53 Peace Corps volunteers in Beni Mellal on November 21, 2024. The Volunteers completed a rigorous 10-week pre-service training program and are now ready to begin their two-year service assignments in communities across Morocco to promote peace and friendship. They will work in collaboration with Moroccan communities on projects focused on youth development.

“Today marks a significant milestone for these 53 dedicated Peace Corps volunteers as they embark on a two-year journey of service in communities across Morocco, Consul General Marrissa Scott said during her remarks. “Through their hard work, cultural immersion, and commitment to promoting peace and friendship, they will play an essential role in fostering cross-cultural understanding and contributing to the development of Morocco’s youth.”

Mr. Abdrahman Bouhoute, Training Manager at Peace Corps Morocco, opened the ceremony by congratulating the trainees on their dedication and perseverance throughout the pre-service training. The training program immersed the Volunteers in Moroccan Darija, Moroccan culture, and youth development technical skills, preparing them for their work alongside local communities.

The current cohort of Peace Corps volunteers in Morocco represents a vibrant mix of American backgrounds, hailing from states across the U.S. including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina. This diverse group will be serving in various regions throughout Morocco, including Marrakech-Safi, Fez-Meknes, the Oriental Region, Souss-Massa, Drâa-Tafilalet, and Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

Their work will focus on impactful youth development initiatives, where they will collaborate with local youth centers to implement after-school programs aimed at enhancing English language skills, life skills training, and community engagement. Through dynamic activities such as classes, clubs, and summer camps, these Volunteers will empower Moroccan youth, helping them build personal and social skills essential for future success.

Morocco was one of the first countries to host Peace Corps volunteers in 1963, just two years after the program’s founding. Since then, over 5,000 U.S. citizens have served in Morocco, with the Kingdom remaining one of the most sought-after destinations for volunteers, who range in age from 21 to 60 and represent diverse backgrounds across the United States.