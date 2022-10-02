HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Minister of Defense, following his appointment as Chairman of the Council of Ministers by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In this message, HM the King wishes HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud every success in his high office, while conveying to him His best wishes for good health, happiness and tranquillity.

The Sovereign also takes this opportunity to express His deep satisfaction with the bonds of solid brotherhood and sincere friendship that link Him personally to the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and that bind the two Royal families.

HM the King also praises the deep and solid relations between the two countries, based on fruitful cooperation, active solidarity and mutual esteem, stressing that these ties continue to strengthen over time.