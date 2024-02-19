The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad considers that the selection of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, to assume the presidency of the African Union by his counterparts in North Africa, and the unanimous recommendation of this selection by the countries of the continent, are evidence of the recognition of His Excellency’s commitment to the unity and progress of Africa, as well as the success and dynamism of Mauritanian diplomacy.

This statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad on Saturday, a copy of which was received by the Mauritanian News Agency. The statement reads as follows:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad views the selection of His Excellency the President of the Republic by his counterparts in North Africa to carry out this noble mission on their behalf, and the unanimous endorsement of this choice by the countries of the continent, as evidence of the recognition of the commitment of His Excellency the President of the Republic to the unity and progress of Africa, and of the success and dynamism of Mauritanian diplomacy, thanks to his vision and tireless efforts to strengthen the country’s position on the international stage.

“The leadership of the African Union in this sensitive regional and international circumstance will enable His Excellency the President of the Republic to utilize his vast experience and remarkable wisdom, in close cooperation with his counterparts, the African Union Commission, and its various bodies, to promote cooperation, sustainable development, and peace in Africa, and to achieve the aspirations of our African peoples for a more prosperous, advanced, and secure future.”